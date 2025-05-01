Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions definitions Flashcards
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions definitions
Unit Circle
A circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define sine and cosine values based on coordinates.Wave Pattern
A repeating, smooth curve seen in sine and cosine graphs, resulting from their cyclical nature.Crest
The highest point reached by the graph of a wave, also called a peak.Trough
The lowest point reached by the graph of a wave, also called a valley.Amplitude
The distance from the midline to a peak or trough, indicating the height of the wave.Midline
A horizontal line that runs through the center of a wave, equidistant from crests and troughs.Vertical Shift
A transformation that moves the entire graph up or down by adding a constant to the function.Reflection
A transformation that flips the graph over the x-axis, caused by a negative multiplier.Period
The horizontal length required for a wave to complete one full cycle on the x-axis.Cycle
A complete sequence of values in a wave, starting and ending at the same point on the graph.Coefficient
A number multiplying the variable inside the function, affecting the period or amplitude.2π
The standard period for basic sine and cosine functions, representing one full rotation around the unit circle.Horizontal Stretch
A transformation that widens the graph, occurring when the coefficient of x is between 0 and 1.Horizontal Shrink
A transformation that compresses the graph, occurring when the coefficient of x is greater than 1.Peak
A point on the graph where the function reaches a local maximum, synonymous with crest.