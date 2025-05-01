Hyperbolas at the Origin definitions Flashcards
Hyperbolas at the Origin definitions
Hyperbola
A conic section with two separate curves opening away from each other, defined by an equation with a minus sign between squared terms.Conic Section
A curve formed by the intersection of a plane and a double-napped cone, including circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas.Standard Form
An equation format for hyperbolas: (x²/a²) - (y²/b²) = 1 or (y²/a²) - (x²/b²) = 1, with squared terms and denominators.Center
The midpoint of a hyperbola, often at the origin, from which distances to vertices, foci, and other features are measured.Vertex
A point on a hyperbola closest to the center, located a units away along the major axis.Focus
A point such that the absolute difference of distances from any point on the hyperbola to the two foci is constant.Major Axis
The axis along which the vertices and foci of a hyperbola are aligned, determining its orientation.Minor Axis
The axis perpendicular to the major axis, associated with the b value, used in constructing the graph and asymptotes.Asymptote
A straight line that the branches of a hyperbola approach but never touch, determined by a and b values.Branch
One of the two separate curves of a hyperbola, each opening away from the center and approaching asymptotes.Orientation
The direction in which a hyperbola opens, either horizontally (along x-axis) or vertically (along y-axis), based on the equation.a Value
The distance from the center to a vertex along the major axis, always associated with the first denominator in standard form.b Value
A measurement used to determine the height of the box for graphing and the slopes of asymptotes, found in the second denominator.c Value
The distance from the center to a focus, calculated using c² = a² + b² for hyperbolas.Box Method
A graphing technique where a rectangle is drawn using a and b values to help locate asymptotes and sketch the hyperbola.