Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin definitions Flashcards

Hyperbola
A conic section with two separate branches, defined by a specific quadratic equation, often centered at a point other than the origin.Center
The point (h, k) representing the midpoint between the vertices and foci, determined by values subtracted from x and y in the equation.Vertex
A point on the hyperbola closest to the center, found by adding and subtracting 'a' from the center's coordinates.Asymptote
A straight line that the branches of the hyperbola approach but never touch, found by drawing lines through the corners of a guiding box.Branch
One of the two separate curves of a hyperbola, each extending outward and approaching the asymptotes.Foci
Two fixed points inside each branch, located using the relationship c² = a² + b², which help define the hyperbola's shape.Standard Equation
The general form of a hyperbola's equation, modified by shifting the center to (h, k) using subtracted values.Horizontal Hyperbola
A hyperbola with branches opening left and right, identified when the x-term appears first in the equation.Vertical Hyperbola
A hyperbola with branches opening up and down, identified when the y-term appears first in the equation.a-value
The distance from the center to each vertex, found by taking the square root of the first denominator in the equation.b-value
The distance from the center to the sides of the guiding box, found by taking the square root of the second denominator.c-value
The distance from the center to each focus, calculated using the formula c² = a² + b².Guiding Box
A rectangle drawn using the a and b distances from the center, used to help locate asymptotes and sketch the hyperbola.Conic Section
A curve formed by the intersection of a plane and a double-napped cone, including hyperbolas, ellipses, circles, and parabolas.Transformation
A shift or change in the position of a graph, such as moving the center of a hyperbola from the origin to (h, k).