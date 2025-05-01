Intro to Functions & Their Graphs definitions Flashcards
Relation
A connection between x and y values, represented as ordered pairs, where each input may correspond to one or more outputs.Function
A special type of relation where each input is paired with at most one output, ensuring no input has multiple outputs.Input
The x-value in a relation or function, representing the independent variable or domain element.Output
The y-value in a relation or function, representing the dependent variable or range element.Vertical Line Test
A graphical method to determine if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses more than one point.Domain
The set of all possible x-values for which a function or relation is defined, often found by identifying restrictions.Range
The set of all possible y-values that a function or relation can produce, determined from the graph or equation.Interval Notation
A way to express domains and ranges using brackets and parentheses to indicate included or excluded endpoints.Set Builder Notation
A notation using inequality symbols to describe the set of values that satisfy certain conditions for domain or range.Function Notation
A symbolic way to represent functions, typically using f(x) instead of y, to clarify input-output relationships.Slope-Intercept Form
An equation format y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept, always representing a function.Restriction
A value or condition that is excluded from the domain, often due to division by zero or negative values under a square root.Union Symbol
A symbol (∪) used in interval notation to combine multiple intervals when the domain or range has gaps.Open Circle
A graphical indicator showing that a specific endpoint is not included in the domain or range.Closed Circle
A graphical indicator showing that a specific endpoint is included in the domain or range.