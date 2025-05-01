Intro to Quadratic Equations definitions Flashcards
Intro to Quadratic Equations definitions
Quadratic Equation
An algebraic expression where the highest variable exponent is 2, typically written in the form ax² + bx + c = 0.Second Degree Polynomial
A polynomial with the highest power of the variable being 2, making it equivalent to a quadratic equation.Standard Form
A way of writing equations with all terms on one side in descending order of exponents: ax² + bx + c = 0.Coefficient
A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic term, such as a in ax² or b in bx.Constant
A term in an equation without a variable, representing a fixed value, such as c in ax² + bx + c.Leading Coefficient
The numerical factor of the term with the highest exponent in a polynomial, such as a in ax².Factoring
A method of rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler expressions, often used to solve quadratic equations.Binomial
An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, such as (x + 3) or (x - 2).Descending Order
Arranging terms in an equation from highest to lowest exponent, as in ax² + bx + c.Solution
A value for the variable that makes the equation true when substituted back into the original equation.Zero Product Property
A rule stating that if a product of factors equals zero, at least one of the factors must be zero.a, b, c
The coefficients and constant in the standard form of a quadratic equation, representing ax², bx, and c.AC Method
A factoring technique involving multiplying the leading coefficient and constant to find suitable factor pairs.Degree
The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, indicating its order, such as 2 in a quadratic.Linear Equation
An equation where the highest power of the variable is 1, forming a straight line when graphed.