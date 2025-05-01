Introduction to Exponential Functions definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Exponential Functions definitions
Exponential Function
A mathematical relationship where a constant base is raised to a variable exponent, producing rapid growth or decay.Polynomial Function
A mathematical expression involving variables raised to whole number powers, with coefficients, summed together.Base
A constant positive number, not equal to one, that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.Exponent
A power containing a variable, indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in an exponential function.Variable
A symbol, often x or y, representing a value that can change within a mathematical function or expression.Constant
A fixed value that does not change, such as the base in an exponential function.Fractional Base
A base in an exponential function that is a positive fraction, like 2/3, meeting all criteria for validity.Negative Exponent
An exponent less than zero, resulting in the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive power.Carat Key
A calculator button (^) used to input exponents, allowing entry of powers for evaluation.Growth
A pattern in exponential functions where values increase rapidly as the exponent increases.Decay
A pattern in exponential functions where values decrease rapidly, often when the base is between zero and one.Evaluation
The process of substituting specific values for variables in a function to calculate a numerical result.Reciprocal
A value obtained by inverting a number, such as 1 divided by the original number, often seen with negative exponents.Parentheses
Symbols used in calculations to group terms, ensuring correct order of operations, especially in exponentiation.Power
The complete expression in the exponent position, which may include variables and constants, determining the operation on the base.