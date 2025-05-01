Introduction to Logarithms definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Logarithms definitions
Logarithm
Inverse operation to exponentiation, providing the power a base must be raised to in order to yield a specific number.Exponential Equation
Mathematical statement where the variable appears in the exponent, such as 2^x = 8.Logarithmic Form
Expression written as log base b of m equals x, representing the exponent needed for b to yield m.Exponential Form
Expression written as b to the power of x equals m, showing a base raised to an exponent.Base
Number that is repeatedly multiplied in exponentiation or used as the reference in a logarithm.Common Logarithm
Logarithm with base 10, often written simply as 'log' and commonly found on calculators.Natural Logarithm
Logarithm with base e, denoted as 'ln', frequently used in mathematics and science.Inverse Property
Rule stating that a logarithm and an exponential with the same base cancel, leaving only the exponent or argument.Exponent
Number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.Cube Root
Value that, when multiplied by itself three times, yields the original number; used to reverse cubing.Logarithmic Equation
Equation involving a logarithm, often used to solve for exponents in exponential equations.Logarithmic Property
Characteristic or rule that simplifies or evaluates logarithmic expressions, such as log base b of b equals 1.Equivalent Statement
Two mathematical expressions, such as exponential and logarithmic forms, that represent the same relationship.Calculator Notation
Special symbols or buttons, like 'log' for base 10 and 'ln' for base e, used for evaluating logarithms.Exponent Rule
Guideline for manipulating exponents, such as converting roots to fractional exponents for use in logarithms.