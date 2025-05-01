Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Rational Functions definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Rational Functions definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Rational Function
    A mathematical expression formed by dividing one polynomial by another, with the denominator not equal to zero.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing the dividend in a rational function.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, whose value cannot be zero in a rational function.
  • Domain
    The set of all real numbers for which a function is defined, excluding values that make the denominator zero.
  • Domain Restriction
    A specific value or values of the variable that are excluded from the domain because they make the denominator zero.
  • Set Notation
    A mathematical format used to describe the domain, often written as x such that x does not equal certain values.
  • Lowest Terms
    The simplest form of a rational function, achieved by factoring and canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator.
  • Common Factor
    A factor that appears in both the numerator and denominator, which can be canceled to simplify a rational function.
  • Difference of Squares
    A special factoring pattern where an expression is written as a squared term minus another squared term, factored as (a+b)(a-b).
  • Greatest Common Factor
    The largest factor shared by all terms in a polynomial, used to simplify expressions.
  • Real Number
    Any value on the continuous number line, including both rational and irrational numbers, used in defining domains.
  • Factoring
    The process of expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors to aid in simplification.
  • Fraction
    A mathematical expression representing the division of one quantity by another, central to rational functions.
  • Restriction
    A limitation placed on the variable to prevent undefined values, especially those causing division by zero.