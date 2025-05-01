Introduction to Trigonometric Identities definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities definitions
Even Function
A function whose graph is symmetric about the y-axis, producing identical outputs for positive and negative inputs.Odd Function
A function whose graph is symmetric about the origin, with outputs for negative inputs being the negatives of those for positive inputs.Argument
The value or expression inside the parentheses of a trigonometric function, such as the angle in sine or cosine.Pythagorean Identity
An equation relating squared trigonometric functions, derived from the Pythagorean theorem, true for all angle values.Unit Circle
A circle with radius one, centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric function values for all angles.Difference of Squares
An algebraic pattern where the product of a sum and difference yields the difference between two squares.Secant
A trigonometric function defined as the reciprocal of cosine, often used in identities and simplifications.Cosecant
A trigonometric function defined as the reciprocal of sine, appearing in various trigonometric identities.Cotangent
A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of cosine to sine, or the reciprocal of tangent.Identity
An equation involving trigonometric functions that holds true for all permissible values of the variables involved.Simplification
The process of rewriting a trigonometric expression to have positive arguments, no fractions, and the fewest functions possible.Verification
The process of demonstrating that both sides of a trigonometric equation are equal by applying identities and simplification.Reciprocal Function
A trigonometric function that is the inverse of another, such as secant for cosine or cosecant for sine.Squared Trigonometric Function
A trigonometric function raised to the second power, commonly appearing in Pythagorean identities.Symmetry
A property of a function's graph indicating invariance under certain transformations, such as reflection about the y-axis or origin.