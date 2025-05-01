Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent definitions Flashcards
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent definitions
Inverse Trig Function
Mathematical operation that retrieves an angle from a given trigonometric value, effectively reversing the original trig function.Inverse Cosine
Function that returns an angle in the interval [0, π] whose cosine equals a specified value between -1 and 1.Inverse Sine
Function that yields an angle in the interval [-π/2, π/2] whose sine matches a given value between -1 and 1.Inverse Tangent
Function that provides an angle in the interval [-π/2, π/2] whose tangent equals any real number input.Unit Circle
Circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to relate angles to trigonometric values for both standard and inverse functions.Interval
Specific range of angle values where an inverse trig function is defined and produces unique outputs.Quadrant
One of four sections of the coordinate plane, used to determine the sign and value of trigonometric functions.Radian
Unit of angular measure based on arc length, commonly used for expressing angles in trigonometric contexts.Vertical Line Test
Graphical method for determining if a curve represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses it more than once.One-to-One Function
Type of function where each input corresponds to exactly one output, necessary for defining an inverse.Reflection
Transformation that flips a graph over a line, such as y = x, to produce the graph of an inverse function.Domain
Set of all possible input values for a function, such as the allowed values for inverse trig functions.Range
Set of all possible output values for a function, particularly the angle intervals for inverse trig functions.Calculator Mode
Setting that determines whether a calculator interprets angles in degrees or radians when evaluating trig functions.Specified Interval
Restricted set of angle values used to ensure inverse trig functions yield unique solutions.