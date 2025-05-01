Law of Cosines definitions Flashcards
Law of Cosines definitions
Law of Cosines
A set of equations relating the squares of triangle sides to a known angle, used when the law of sines is not applicable.SAS Triangle
A triangle where two sides and the included angle are known, allowing use of the law of cosines to find the third side.SSS Triangle
A triangle where all three sides are known, enabling calculation of any angle using the law of cosines.Included Angle
The angle formed between two known sides in a triangle, essential for applying the law of cosines in SAS cases.Cosine
A trigonometric function used in the law of cosines to relate side lengths and angles in a triangle.Ambiguity
A situation in triangle solving where more than one solution for an angle exists, avoided when using the law of cosines.Pythagorean Theorem
A special case of the law of cosines where the included angle is 90 degrees, simplifying the formula.Angle Sum Formula
The rule stating that the interior angles of a triangle always add up to 180 degrees.Inverse Cosine
A function used to determine an angle from its cosine value, yielding a unique result between 0 and 180 degrees.Corresponding Side
The side in a triangle that is opposite a specific angle, crucial for setting up equations in the law of cosines.Rounding Error
A small inaccuracy introduced when approximating values, minimized by keeping calculations in exact form.Plug and Chug
A straightforward calculation process where known values are substituted directly into a formula.Variation
A specific form of the law of cosines equation, chosen based on which side or angle is being solved for.Triangle Solving
The process of finding unknown sides and angles in a triangle using trigonometric laws and formulas.Known Angle
An angle in a triangle whose measure is provided, allowing the application of the law of cosines.