Law of Sines definitions Flashcards

Law of Sines definitions

Law of Sines definitions
  • Law of Sines
    A trigonometric equation relating the ratios of the sines of angles to their opposite sides in any triangle, useful for non-right triangles.
  • Non-right Triangle
    A triangle in which none of the angles measures 90 degrees, requiring different methods than SOHCAHTOA or the Pythagorean theorem.
  • Angle-Side-Angle (ASA)
    A triangle classification where two angles and the included side are known, allowing for complete solution using the law of sines.
  • Side-Angle-Angle (SAA)
    A triangle classification where two angles and a non-included side are given, often solved by first finding the third angle.
  • Side-Side-Angle (SSA)
    A triangle classification with two sides and a non-included angle, known for potentially yielding zero, one, or two solutions.
  • Ambiguous Case
    A scenario in SSA triangles where the given information can result in multiple possible triangle solutions or none at all.
  • Angle Sum Formula
    A geometric rule stating that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180 degrees.
  • Unit Circle
    A mathematical tool used to explain why the sine of an angle can correspond to two different angle measures between 0° and 180°.
  • Inverse Sine
    A function used to determine an angle when its sine value is known, often producing two possible results in triangle problems.
  • Ratio
    A comparison of two quantities, such as the sine of an angle to its opposite side, fundamental to the law of sines.
  • Greek Symbols
    Alternative notation for triangle angles, such as alpha, beta, and gamma, often used in place of A, B, and C.
  • Obtuse Angle
    An angle greater than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees, which can appear as a solution in ambiguous SSA cases.
  • Acute Angle
    An angle less than 90 degrees, commonly found in triangle solutions, especially in non-ambiguous cases.
  • Cross Multiplication
    An algebraic technique used to solve proportions, such as those found in the law of sines equations.
  • Triangle Classification
    A method of categorizing triangles based on known sides and angles, guiding the approach to solving for unknowns.