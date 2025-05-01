Limits of Sequences definitions Flashcards
Limits of Sequences definitions
Sequence
A list of numbers generated by a rule, with each term corresponding to a discrete input, often following a recognizable pattern.Discrete Input
A set of specific, separate values such as 1, 2, 3, used as the domain for sequences instead of a continuous range.Limit
The value a sequence approaches as its input grows without bound, revealing long-term behavior.Infinity
A concept representing an unbounded quantity, often used to describe the behavior of sequences as inputs increase endlessly.Convergence
A property where sequence terms get arbitrarily close to a specific value as the input becomes very large.Divergence
A situation where sequence terms fail to approach a single value as the input increases, either oscillating or growing without bound.Oscillation
A pattern where sequence values alternate between two or more numbers, preventing approach to a single limit.Table of Values
A method of listing sequence terms for various inputs to observe trends and infer long-term behavior.Fraction
An expression representing division, often used in sequence formulas to analyze how terms behave as the input increases.Pattern
A regular, predictable arrangement in the terms of a sequence, often used to deduce future values.Rational Function
A function or sequence term expressed as the ratio of two polynomials, whose behavior at infinity is key to limit analysis.Output
The value produced by a sequence for a given input, forming the list of terms.Term
An individual element in a sequence, determined by applying the sequence's rule to a specific input.Input
The position number in a sequence, typically represented by n, which determines the corresponding term.Behavior at Infinity
The trend or pattern shown by sequence terms as the input grows larger and larger.