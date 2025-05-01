Linear Equations definitions Flashcards
Linear Equations definitions
Linear Equation
A mathematical statement formed by setting a linear expression equal to a value, typically involving one variable.Linear Expression
A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equal sign, such as 2x + 3.Variable
A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value to be determined in an equation.Constant
A fixed numerical value in an equation or expression, not multiplied by a variable.Operation
A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division applied to terms.Isolating x
The process of manipulating an equation to get the variable alone on one side.Opposite Operation
A mathematical action that reverses another, such as subtraction for addition or division for multiplication.Distributive Property
A rule allowing multiplication across terms inside parentheses, such as a(b + c) = ab + ac.Like Terms
Terms in an expression or equation that have the same variable raised to the same power and can be combined.Least Common Denominator
The smallest shared multiple of denominators in a linear equation with fractions, used to clear fractions.Solution Set
A collection of all values that satisfy a given equation, often written in set notation.Conditional Equation
A linear equation that is true for exactly one value of the variable.Identity Equation
A linear equation that is true for all possible values of the variable, resulting in infinite solutions.Inconsistent Equation
A linear equation that has no possible solution, often leading to a false statement like 0 = 4.Empty Set
A solution set containing no elements, indicating that an equation has no solution.