Linear Inequalities definitions Flashcards

Linear Inequalities definitions

Linear Inequalities definitions
  • Interval Notation
    A compact way to represent solution sets using parentheses and square brackets to indicate excluded or included endpoints.
  • Square Bracket
    Symbol used in interval notation to show that an endpoint is included in the solution set.
  • Parenthesis
    Symbol used in interval notation to indicate that an endpoint is not included in the solution set.
  • Closed Interval
    A set of numbers where both endpoints are included, represented with square brackets in interval notation.
  • Open Interval
    A set of numbers where both endpoints are excluded, represented with parentheses in interval notation.
  • Half-Open Interval
    A set of numbers where one endpoint is included and the other is excluded, using a mix of square bracket and parenthesis.
  • Number Line
    A visual representation used to graphically display intervals and solution sets for inequalities.
  • Closed Circle
    A filled dot on a number line indicating that a specific value is included in the solution set.
  • Open Circle
    A hollow dot on a number line indicating that a specific value is not included in the solution set.
  • Linear Inequality
    An algebraic statement similar to a linear equation but using an inequality symbol instead of an equals sign.
  • Inequality Symbol
    A mathematical sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥ used to compare two expressions in an inequality.
  • Solution Set
    All possible values that satisfy a given inequality, often represented using interval notation.
  • Infinity
    A concept used in interval notation to represent unbounded intervals, always paired with a parenthesis.
  • Least Common Denominator
    The smallest shared multiple of denominators used to eliminate fractions when solving inequalities.
  • Endpoint
    A boundary value of an interval, which may or may not be included in the solution set depending on the notation.