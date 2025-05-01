Linear Inequalities definitions Flashcards
Linear Inequalities definitions
Interval Notation
A compact way to represent solution sets using parentheses and square brackets to indicate excluded or included endpoints.Square Bracket
Symbol used in interval notation to show that an endpoint is included in the solution set.Parenthesis
Symbol used in interval notation to indicate that an endpoint is not included in the solution set.Closed Interval
A set of numbers where both endpoints are included, represented with square brackets in interval notation.Open Interval
A set of numbers where both endpoints are excluded, represented with parentheses in interval notation.Half-Open Interval
A set of numbers where one endpoint is included and the other is excluded, using a mix of square bracket and parenthesis.Number Line
A visual representation used to graphically display intervals and solution sets for inequalities.Closed Circle
A filled dot on a number line indicating that a specific value is included in the solution set.Open Circle
A hollow dot on a number line indicating that a specific value is not included in the solution set.Linear Inequality
An algebraic statement similar to a linear equation but using an inequality symbol instead of an equals sign.Inequality Symbol
A mathematical sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥ used to compare two expressions in an inequality.Solution Set
All possible values that satisfy a given inequality, often represented using interval notation.Infinity
A concept used in interval notation to represent unbounded intervals, always paired with a parenthesis.Least Common Denominator
The smallest shared multiple of denominators used to eliminate fractions when solving inequalities.Endpoint
A boundary value of an interval, which may or may not be included in the solution set depending on the notation.