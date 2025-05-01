Linear Trigonometric Equations definitions Flashcards
Linear Trigonometric Equations definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Unit Circle
A circle of radius one centered at the origin, used to determine angle values for trigonometric functions.Interval
A specified range of angle values, often given in radians, within which solutions are sought.Quadrant
One of four sections of the coordinate plane, each affecting the sign of trigonometric function values.Rotation
A complete turn around the unit circle, corresponding to an angle of 2π radians.General Solution
An expression representing all possible solutions to a trigonometric equation, often involving 2πn.Linear Trigonometric Equation
An equation where a trigonometric function appears linearly, similar in form to a linear algebraic equation.Algebraic Operations
Basic manipulations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division used to isolate variables or functions.Trig Function
A mathematical function such as sine or cosine, relating an angle to a ratio of sides in a right triangle or coordinates on the unit circle.Domain
The set of allowable input values, often specified as an interval for angle measures in trigonometric equations.Solution Set
The complete collection of angle values that satisfy a given trigonometric equation.Integer Parameter
A variable, often denoted as n or k, representing the number of full rotations added to a solution.Isolating the Trig Function
The process of rearranging an equation so that the trigonometric function stands alone on one side.Restricted Domain
A limitation on the set of possible angle values, such as confining solutions to a single rotation.Basic Trig Equation
A trigonometric equation in its simplest form, such as sine or cosine of an angle equaling a constant.Multiple Solutions
The occurrence of more than one angle value satisfying a trigonometric equation, often due to periodicity.