Linear Trigonometric Equations definitions Flashcards

Linear Trigonometric Equations definitions
  • Unit Circle
    A circle of radius one centered at the origin, used to determine angle values for trigonometric functions.
  • Interval
    A specified range of angle values, often given in radians, within which solutions are sought.
  • Quadrant
    One of four sections of the coordinate plane, each affecting the sign of trigonometric function values.
  • Rotation
    A complete turn around the unit circle, corresponding to an angle of 2π radians.
  • General Solution
    An expression representing all possible solutions to a trigonometric equation, often involving 2πn.
  • Linear Trigonometric Equation
    An equation where a trigonometric function appears linearly, similar in form to a linear algebraic equation.
  • Algebraic Operations
    Basic manipulations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division used to isolate variables or functions.
  • Trig Function
    A mathematical function such as sine or cosine, relating an angle to a ratio of sides in a right triangle or coordinates on the unit circle.
  • Domain
    The set of allowable input values, often specified as an interval for angle measures in trigonometric equations.
  • Solution Set
    The complete collection of angle values that satisfy a given trigonometric equation.
  • Integer Parameter
    A variable, often denoted as n or k, representing the number of full rotations added to a solution.
  • Isolating the Trig Function
    The process of rearranging an equation so that the trigonometric function stands alone on one side.
  • Restricted Domain
    A limitation on the set of possible angle values, such as confining solutions to a single rotation.
  • Basic Trig Equation
    A trigonometric equation in its simplest form, such as sine or cosine of an angle equaling a constant.
  • Multiple Solutions
    The occurrence of more than one angle value satisfying a trigonometric equation, often due to periodicity.