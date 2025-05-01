Lines definitions Flashcards
Lines definitions
Slope
A numerical measure of a line's steepness, found by dividing the change in y-values by the change in x-values between two points.Rise
The vertical change between two points on a line, representing the difference in y-values.Run
The horizontal change between two points on a line, representing the difference in x-values.Slope-Intercept Form
An equation format for lines, written as y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.Y-Intercept
The point where a line crosses the y-axis, found by setting x to zero in the line's equation.Point-Slope Form
A line equation format, y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), used when a slope and a specific point are known.Standard Form
A linear equation format, Ax + By + C = 0, useful for quickly finding x- and y-intercepts.Parallel Lines
Distinct lines in the same plane with identical slopes but different y-intercepts, never intersecting.Perpendicular Lines
Lines that intersect at right angles, with slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other.Undefined Slope
A situation where a line is vertical, causing division by zero in the slope formula.Zero Slope
A perfectly horizontal line, indicating no vertical change as x increases.Delta
A Greek letter (Δ) used to represent change or difference in a variable, such as Δy or Δx.X-Intercept
The point where a line crosses the x-axis, found by setting y to zero in the line's equation.Ordered Pair
A pair of numbers (x, y) representing a specific point's location on a coordinate plane.Reciprocal
A value obtained by inverting a fraction; for perpendicular slopes, the sign is also changed.