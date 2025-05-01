Multiplying Polynomials definitions Flashcards
Multiplying Polynomials definitions
Polynomial
An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, with non-negative integer exponents.Binomial
An algebraic expression composed of exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.FOIL Method
A technique for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms in a specific order.Distributive Property
A rule stating that each term in one expression must be multiplied by every term in another when multiplying polynomials.Like Terms
Terms in a polynomial that have identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction.Special Product Formula
A shortcut equation used to quickly multiply polynomials that fit recognizable patterns, reducing calculation steps.Difference of Squares
A pattern where the product of two binomials with opposite signs yields the square of the first term minus the square of the second.Square of a Binomial
A formula that expands the square of a two-term expression into three terms, following a specific pattern of coefficients and exponents.Cube of a Binomial
A formula that expands a binomial raised to the third power into four terms, with coefficients following the sequence 1, 3, 3, 1.Coefficient
A numerical factor that multiplies a variable or product of variables in a term of a polynomial.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a variable is used as a factor in a term.Term
A single part of a polynomial, consisting of a coefficient, variables, and exponents, separated by plus or minus signs.Simplified Expression
A polynomial in which all like terms have been combined and no further reduction is possible.Pattern Recognition
The process of identifying recurring structures in polynomial multiplication to apply efficient formulas.Multiplicative Pattern
A predictable arrangement of terms, coefficients, and exponents that emerges when multiplying polynomials.