Phase Shifts definitions Flashcards
Phase Shifts definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Phase Shift
A horizontal translation of a sine or cosine graph, moving every point left or right by a specific amount.Horizontal Shift
A transformation that moves a graph along the x-axis, altering the starting position of its wave pattern.Sine Function
A periodic trigonometric function with a wave-like graph, starting at zero and oscillating between -1 and 1.Cosine Function
A periodic trigonometric function with a wave-like graph, starting at one and oscillating between -1 and 1.Period
The horizontal length required for a sine or cosine graph to complete one full cycle, calculated as 2π divided by b.Amplitude
The maximum vertical distance from the midline to the peak or trough of a sine or cosine graph.h Value
The constant added or subtracted inside the function, determining the amount and direction of the phase shift.b Value
The coefficient of x inside the function, affecting both the period and the calculation of the phase shift.Wave Pattern
The repeating up-and-down shape characteristic of sine and cosine graphs.Transformation
Any change to a graph's position, shape, or size, such as shifting, stretching, or compressing.Trigonometric Function
A function involving angles, commonly sine or cosine, that produces periodic wave-like graphs.π (Pi)
A mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.1416, often used to describe intervals and shifts in trigonometric graphs.Full Period
The interval over which a trigonometric graph completes one entire cycle before repeating.Midline
The horizontal axis that runs through the center of a sine or cosine graph, equidistant from its peaks and troughs.Out of Phase
A condition where two wave graphs have identical shapes but are horizontally shifted relative to each other.