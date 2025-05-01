Polar Coordinate System definitions Flashcards
Polar Coordinate System
A method for locating points using a distance from a central point and an angle from a fixed direction.Pole
The central reference point in this system, corresponding to the origin in rectangular coordinates.Polar Axis
The fixed reference line from which angles are measured, analogous to the positive x-axis.Radius
The distance from the pole to a point, represented by the variable r in this coordinate system.Theta
The angle measured from the polar axis to a point, typically in radians and measured counterclockwise.Ordered Pair
A notation (r, θ) representing a point's distance from the pole and its angle from the polar axis.Coterminal Angles
Angles that share the same terminal side, differing by multiples of 2π, and represent the same direction.Reflection
A transformation involving a negative value for r or θ, resulting in a point mirrored over the pole or axis.Unit Circle
A circle with radius 1, often used as a reference for measuring angles and understanding coterminal positions.Rectangular Coordinates
A system using x and y values to locate points, serving as a contrast to the polar method.Quadrant
One of four regions divided by the polar axis and its perpendicular, used to describe point locations.Negative Radius
A value for r that requires plotting a point in the direction opposite to the given angle.Negative Angle
A value for θ indicating measurement in the clockwise direction from the polar axis.Multiple Representations
The concept that a single point can be described by various (r, θ) pairs due to angle and radius properties.Interval
A specified range for r or θ, often used to restrict possible representations of a point.