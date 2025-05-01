Skip to main content
Polynomials Intro definitions Flashcards

  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents and terms separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Monomial
    A type of polynomial consisting of a single term, which may include variables and coefficients.
  • Binomial
    A polynomial made up of exactly two terms, each separated by a plus or minus sign.
  • Trinomial
    A polynomial that contains exactly three terms, each separated by addition or subtraction.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing a polynomial where terms are ordered by descending exponents and like terms are combined.
  • Exponent
    A positive whole number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent found on any variable within a polynomial, determining its order.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The numerical factor attached to the term with the highest exponent in a polynomial written in standard form.
  • Coefficient
    A number multiplying a variable in a term, indicating how many times the variable is counted.
  • Constant
    A term in a polynomial that contains no variables, representing a fixed value.
  • Like Terms
    Terms within an expression that have identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined.
  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving variables, numbers, and operations, which may or may not be a polynomial.
  • Term
    A single part of a polynomial, made up of a coefficient, variables, and exponents, separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Negative Exponent
    An exponent less than zero, which disqualifies an expression from being a polynomial.