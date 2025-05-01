Polynomials Intro definitions Flashcards
Polynomials Intro definitions
Polynomial
An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents and terms separated by plus or minus signs.Monomial
A type of polynomial consisting of a single term, which may include variables and coefficients.Binomial
A polynomial made up of exactly two terms, each separated by a plus or minus sign.Trinomial
A polynomial that contains exactly three terms, each separated by addition or subtraction.Standard Form
A way of writing a polynomial where terms are ordered by descending exponents and like terms are combined.Exponent
A positive whole number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.Degree
The highest exponent found on any variable within a polynomial, determining its order.Leading Coefficient
The numerical factor attached to the term with the highest exponent in a polynomial written in standard form.Coefficient
A number multiplying a variable in a term, indicating how many times the variable is counted.Constant
A term in a polynomial that contains no variables, representing a fixed value.Like Terms
Terms within an expression that have identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined.Algebraic Expression
A mathematical phrase involving variables, numbers, and operations, which may or may not be a polynomial.Term
A single part of a polynomial, made up of a coefficient, variables, and exponents, separated by plus or minus signs.Negative Exponent
An exponent less than zero, which disqualifies an expression from being a polynomial.