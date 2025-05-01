Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem) definitions Flashcards
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem) definitions
Polar Form
A representation of complex numbers using a modulus and an angle, often written as r cis θ or r(cos θ + i sin θ).Modulus
The distance from the origin to the point representing a complex number in the complex plane, denoted as r.Argument
The angle measured from the positive real axis to the line representing a complex number in polar form, denoted as θ.De Moivre's Theorem
A shortcut for raising complex numbers in polar form to integer powers by exponentiating the modulus and multiplying the angle.cis Notation
A shorthand for cos θ + i sin θ, used to simplify expressions of complex numbers in polar form.Root of Unity
A solution to the equation z^n = 1 in the complex plane, resulting in multiple equally spaced points on the unit circle.Principal Root
The primary or first solution when extracting roots of a complex number, typically corresponding to k = 0.Multiple Roots
The phenomenon where extracting roots of a complex number yields several distinct solutions due to periodicity.Periodicity
The property of complex numbers where adding full rotations (360° or 2π) to the angle results in the same point.Exponent
The integer or fractional power to which a complex number is raised, affecting both modulus and argument.Radians
A unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is 2π radians, often used in complex number calculations.Degrees
A unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is 360°, commonly used in polar form representations.k Value
An integer parameter used to enumerate all possible roots of a complex number, ranging from 0 to n-1.Complex Plane
A two-dimensional plane where complex numbers are represented, with the real part on the x-axis and imaginary part on the y-axis.Full Rotation
An addition of 360° or 2π to an angle, resulting in the same position in the complex plane due to periodicity.