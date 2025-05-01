Powers of i definitions Flashcards
Powers of i definitions
Imaginary Unit
A mathematical concept defined as the square root of negative one, forming the basis for complex numbers.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a base, such as the imaginary unit, is multiplied by itself.I Squared
A value resulting from multiplying the imaginary unit by itself, yielding negative one.I Cubed
A value obtained by multiplying the imaginary unit three times, resulting in negative imaginary unit.I to the Fourth Power
A value achieved by multiplying the imaginary unit four times, always simplifying to one.Cycle of Powers
A repeating sequence of four values—imaginary unit, negative one, negative imaginary unit, and one—when raising the imaginary unit to increasing exponents.Remainder
The amount left after dividing an exponent by four, used to determine the simplified value of a high power of the imaginary unit.Divisibility by Four
A property checked to quickly determine if a power of the imaginary unit simplifies directly to one.Complex Number
A number composed of a real part and an imaginary part, with the imaginary part involving the imaginary unit.Properties of Exponents
Rules that allow manipulation and simplification of expressions involving repeated multiplication of the same base.Simplification
The process of reducing a high power of the imaginary unit to one of four possible values using patterns or division.Negative Imaginary Unit
A value represented as the opposite of the imaginary unit, occurring in the cycle of powers.Long Division
A method used to divide the exponent by four to find the remainder for simplifying powers of the imaginary unit.Pattern Recognition
The skill of identifying the repeating sequence in the powers of the imaginary unit to streamline calculations.