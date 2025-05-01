Probability definitions Flashcards
Probability definitions
Probability
A numerical measure expressing the likelihood of an event, ranging from 0 (impossible) to 1 (certain).Event
A specific outcome or set of outcomes from a random process, such as rolling a die or drawing a card.Theoretical Probability
A ratio based on possible outcomes, calculated before any experiment is performed.Empirical Probability
A ratio based on actual results from experiments or collected data, reflecting observed frequencies.Sample Space
A set containing all possible outcomes of a random experiment, often shown in curly brackets.Complement
All outcomes in the sample space that are not part of a specified event.Mutually Exclusive Events
Events that cannot occur at the same time; their occurrence is completely separate.Non-Mutually Exclusive Events
Events that can occur simultaneously, sharing some overlapping outcomes.Independent Events
Events where the outcome of one does not affect the outcome of the other.Dependent Events
Events where the outcome of one influences the outcome of the other.Addition Rule
A method for finding the probability of at least one of multiple events, adjusted for overlap if needed.Multiplication Rule
A method for finding the probability of multiple independent events all occurring, by multiplying their probabilities.Set Notation
A mathematical way to represent collections of outcomes, often using symbols like U (union) and ∩ (intersection).Union
The set of outcomes that belong to at least one of two events, represented by the symbol U.Intersection
The set of outcomes shared by two events, represented by the symbol ∩.