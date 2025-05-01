Properties of Logarithms definitions Flashcards
Properties of Logarithms definitions
Logarithmic Expression
Mathematical statement involving a logarithm, often manipulated using properties to expand or condense its form.Product Rule
Property allowing the log of a product to be written as the sum of the logs of its factors.Quotient Rule
Property allowing the log of a quotient to be written as the difference of the logs of numerator and denominator.Power Rule
Property allowing an exponent inside a log to be moved in front as a multiplier.Expansion
Process of rewriting a single log expression as a sum or difference of multiple logs using log properties.Condensation
Process of combining multiple log terms into a single log expression by applying log properties in reverse.Base
Number that serves as the reference for the logarithm, found as the subscript in log notation.Change of Base Formula
Method for rewriting a log in terms of logs with a different base, often to simplify calculation.Common Logarithm
Logarithm with base 10, typically written as 'log' and available as a calculator function.Natural Logarithm
Logarithm with base e, written as 'ln', commonly used in mathematics and available on calculators.Exponent
Number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, often manipulated using the power rule in logs.Calculator Evaluation
Process of using a calculator to compute the value of a log, often after changing its base to 10 or e.Single Log
Logarithmic expression condensed into one term, often the result of applying condensation.Multiple Logs
Expanded form of a log expression, consisting of several log terms connected by addition or subtraction.Logarithmic Base e
Special base for logs, denoted as e (approximately 2.718), used in natural logarithms.