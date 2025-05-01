Skip to main content
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles definitions Flashcards

Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles definitions
  • Triangle
    A closed geometric figure with three straight sides and three angles, fundamental in geometry and classified by side lengths and angles.
  • Equilateral Triangle
    A polygon where all three sides are of equal length, and each angle measures 60 degrees, indicated by identical tick marks.
  • Isosceles Triangle
    A polygon with exactly two sides of equal length, often marked with two identical tick marks on the equal sides.
  • Scalene Triangle
    A polygon with all sides of different lengths and no equal angles, lacking any matching tick marks.
  • Acute Triangle
    A polygon where all interior angles are less than 90 degrees, making it appear sharp or narrow at each vertex.
  • Obtuse Triangle
    A polygon with one interior angle greater than 90 degrees, resulting in a noticeably wider angle at one vertex.
  • Right Triangle
    A polygon with one angle exactly equal to 90 degrees, often the focus of the Pythagorean theorem.
  • Angle
    The figure formed by two sides meeting at a vertex, measured in degrees, with the sum in a triangle always totaling 180 degrees.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side in a right triangle, always opposite the right angle and typically represented as the diagonal.
  • Leg
    One of the two shorter sides in a right triangle, which together form the right angle.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical relationship in right triangles stating that the sum of the squares of the legs equals the square of the hypotenuse.
  • Tick Mark
    A small line or symbol on a diagram indicating sides of equal length in a triangle.
  • Vertex
    A point where two sides of a triangle meet, forming an angle.
  • Degree
    A unit of measurement for angles, with the total in any triangle always adding up to 180.
  • Side Length
    The measurement of a triangle's edge, used to classify triangles and solve for unknowns using geometric principles.