Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles definitions Flashcards
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Triangle
A closed geometric figure with three straight sides and three angles, fundamental in geometry and classified by side lengths and angles.Equilateral Triangle
A polygon where all three sides are of equal length, and each angle measures 60 degrees, indicated by identical tick marks.Isosceles Triangle
A polygon with exactly two sides of equal length, often marked with two identical tick marks on the equal sides.Scalene Triangle
A polygon with all sides of different lengths and no equal angles, lacking any matching tick marks.Acute Triangle
A polygon where all interior angles are less than 90 degrees, making it appear sharp or narrow at each vertex.Obtuse Triangle
A polygon with one interior angle greater than 90 degrees, resulting in a noticeably wider angle at one vertex.Right Triangle
A polygon with one angle exactly equal to 90 degrees, often the focus of the Pythagorean theorem.Angle
The figure formed by two sides meeting at a vertex, measured in degrees, with the sum in a triangle always totaling 180 degrees.Hypotenuse
The longest side in a right triangle, always opposite the right angle and typically represented as the diagonal.Leg
One of the two shorter sides in a right triangle, which together form the right angle.Pythagorean Theorem
A mathematical relationship in right triangles stating that the sum of the squares of the legs equals the square of the hypotenuse.Tick Mark
A small line or symbol on a diagram indicating sides of equal length in a triangle.Vertex
A point where two sides of a triangle meet, forming an angle.Degree
A unit of measurement for angles, with the total in any triangle always adding up to 180.Side Length
The measurement of a triangle's edge, used to classify triangles and solve for unknowns using geometric principles.