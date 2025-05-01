Quadratic Functions definitions Flashcards
Quadratic Functions definitions
Quadratic Function
A polynomial of degree 2, typically written as f(x) = ax² + bx + c, whose graph forms a parabola.Parabola
A symmetric, curved graph representing all quadratic functions, opening upward or downward.Standard Form
An expression of a quadratic as f(x) = ax² + bx + c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0.Vertex
The point on a parabola representing either its maximum or minimum, given as an ordered pair.Axis of Symmetry
A vertical line passing through the vertex, dividing the parabola into two mirror-image halves.X-Intercept
A point where the parabola crosses the x-axis, found by solving f(x) = 0.Y-Intercept
A point where the parabola crosses the y-axis, found by evaluating f(0).Vertex Form
A quadratic written as f(x) = a(x-h)² + k, making transformations and the vertex easy to identify.Domain
The set of all possible x-values for a quadratic, always all real numbers.Range
The set of possible y-values for a quadratic, determined by the vertex and the direction the parabola opens.Vertical Stretch
A transformation making the parabola narrower, occurring when |a| > 1 in the quadratic equation.Vertical Compression
A transformation making the parabola wider, occurring when 0 < |a| < 1 in the quadratic equation.Horizontal Shift
A movement of the parabola left or right, determined by the value of h in vertex form.Vertical Shift
A movement of the parabola up or down, determined by the value of k in vertex form.Completing the Square
A method for rewriting a quadratic from standard to vertex form by creating a perfect square trinomial.