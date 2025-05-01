Radians definitions Flashcards
Radians definitions
Radian
A unit for measuring angles based on the arc length equal to the radius of a circle, approximately 57 degrees.Degree
A traditional unit for measuring angles, with a full circle divided into 360 equal parts.Full Circle
An angle measuring 360 degrees or 2π radians, representing one complete revolution around a circle.Circumference
The total distance around a circle, calculated as 2π times the radius.Radius
The straight-line distance from the center of a circle to any point on its edge.Pi
A mathematical constant, approximately 3.14159, representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.Conversion Formula
A mathematical expression used to change angle measurements between degrees and radians.Fraction of Pi
A way to express radian measures as multiples or divisions of π, such as π/2 or 3π/2.Multiple of Pi
A radian measure expressed as a whole number times π, like 2π or π.Unit Cancellation
A process in conversions where matching units in numerators and denominators are eliminated to yield the desired unit.Theta
A common variable used to represent an unknown or general angle in mathematical expressions.Arc Length
The distance measured along the curved line forming part of the circumference of a circle.Angle Measure
A numerical value that quantifies the size of an angle, typically in degrees or radians.Quarter Circle
An angle equal to one-fourth of a full circle, or 90 degrees, which is π/2 radians.Half Circle
An angle equal to half of a full circle, or 180 degrees, which is π radians.