Radians definitions Flashcards

Radians definitions
  • Radian
    A unit for measuring angles based on the arc length equal to the radius of a circle, approximately 57 degrees.
  • Degree
    A traditional unit for measuring angles, with a full circle divided into 360 equal parts.
  • Full Circle
    An angle measuring 360 degrees or 2π radians, representing one complete revolution around a circle.
  • Circumference
    The total distance around a circle, calculated as 2π times the radius.
  • Radius
    The straight-line distance from the center of a circle to any point on its edge.
  • Pi
    A mathematical constant, approximately 3.14159, representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.
  • Conversion Formula
    A mathematical expression used to change angle measurements between degrees and radians.
  • Fraction of Pi
    A way to express radian measures as multiples or divisions of π, such as π/2 or 3π/2.
  • Multiple of Pi
    A radian measure expressed as a whole number times π, like 2π or π.
  • Unit Cancellation
    A process in conversions where matching units in numerators and denominators are eliminated to yield the desired unit.
  • Theta
    A common variable used to represent an unknown or general angle in mathematical expressions.
  • Arc Length
    The distance measured along the curved line forming part of the circumference of a circle.
  • Angle Measure
    A numerical value that quantifies the size of an angle, typically in degrees or radians.
  • Quarter Circle
    An angle equal to one-fourth of a full circle, or 90 degrees, which is π/2 radians.
  • Half Circle
    An angle equal to half of a full circle, or 180 degrees, which is π radians.