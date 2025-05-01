Radical Expressions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Radical Expressions definitions

Radical Expressions definitions
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, yields the original positive number; always two for positive numbers: one positive, one negative.
  • Radical Symbol
    A notation used to indicate the root of a number, with the default meaning being the positive root unless a negative sign is present.
  • Principal Root
    The positive value obtained from a radical expression, indicated by the radical symbol without a negative sign.
  • Negative Root
    The negative value associated with a radical, shown by placing a minus sign in front of the radical symbol.
  • Radicand
    The number or expression located inside the radical symbol, whose root is being determined.
  • Index
    A small number written at the upper left of the radical symbol, indicating which root is being taken.
  • Nth Root
    A value that, when raised to the nth power, equals the original number; generalizes square and cube roots.
  • Even Index
    A root with an index that is an even number, resulting in two real roots for positive radicands and imaginary results for negative radicands.
  • Odd Index
    A root with an index that is an odd number, allowing both positive and negative radicands to yield real roots matching the sign of the radicand.
  • Imaginary Number
    A result that occurs when taking an even root of a negative radicand, indicating no real solution exists.
  • Cube Root
    A value that, when used three times in multiplication, produces the original number; always one real root matching the radicand's sign.
  • Perfect Power
    A number that can be expressed as an integer raised to an integer exponent, such as perfect squares or cubes.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself; used in relation to roots as the inverse operation.
  • Shortcut Rule
    A method where, if the exponent inside a radical matches the index, the radical and exponent cancel, leaving the base.