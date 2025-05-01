Radical Expressions definitions Flashcards
Radical Expressions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Square Root
A value that, when multiplied by itself, yields the original positive number; always two for positive numbers: one positive, one negative.Radical Symbol
A notation used to indicate the root of a number, with the default meaning being the positive root unless a negative sign is present.Principal Root
The positive value obtained from a radical expression, indicated by the radical symbol without a negative sign.Negative Root
The negative value associated with a radical, shown by placing a minus sign in front of the radical symbol.Radicand
The number or expression located inside the radical symbol, whose root is being determined.Index
A small number written at the upper left of the radical symbol, indicating which root is being taken.Nth Root
A value that, when raised to the nth power, equals the original number; generalizes square and cube roots.Even Index
A root with an index that is an even number, resulting in two real roots for positive radicands and imaginary results for negative radicands.Odd Index
A root with an index that is an odd number, allowing both positive and negative radicands to yield real roots matching the sign of the radicand.Imaginary Number
A result that occurs when taking an even root of a negative radicand, indicating no real solution exists.Cube Root
A value that, when used three times in multiplication, produces the original number; always one real root matching the radicand's sign.Perfect Power
A number that can be expressed as an integer raised to an integer exponent, such as perfect squares or cubes.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself; used in relation to roots as the inverse operation.Shortcut Rule
A method where, if the exponent inside a radical matches the index, the radical and exponent cancel, leaving the base.