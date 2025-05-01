Skip to main content
Rational Equations definitions Flashcards

  • Rational Equation
    An equation featuring a variable in the denominator of at least one fraction, requiring special steps to solve.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, whose value cannot be zero in rational equations to avoid undefined expressions.
  • Restriction
    A value for the variable that makes the denominator zero, and therefore cannot be a valid solution.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation that can be written in the form ax + b = c, often the result after clearing denominators in rational equations.
  • Least Common Denominator
    The smallest expression that is a multiple of all denominators in a rational equation, used to eliminate fractions.
  • Solution Set
    The collection of all values that satisfy a given equation, which may be empty if all solutions are restricted.
  • Empty Set
    A set containing no elements, representing the absence of valid solutions for an equation.
  • Fraction
    A numerical expression representing division, with a numerator and a denominator.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value in an equation.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses, used when clearing denominators.
  • Like Terms
    Terms in an equation that have the same variable raised to the same power, which can be combined during simplification.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation, not containing any variables.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing an equation to its most basic form, often after clearing denominators and combining like terms.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing the number being divided by the denominator.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group terms in an equation, indicating the order of operations.