Rationalize Denominator definitions Flashcards
Rationalize Denominator definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Radical
An expression involving a root, such as a square root, often represented with the radical symbol (√).Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction, indicating the total number of equal parts in the whole.Numerator
The top part of a fraction, representing how many parts are being considered.Rational Number
A value that can be expressed as a ratio of two integers, with a nonzero denominator.Perfect Square
A number that is the product of an integer multiplied by itself, such as 9 or 16.Conjugate
A binomial formed by changing the sign between two terms, such as turning a + b into a - b.Difference of Squares
An expression of the form a² - b², which factors into (a + b)(a - b).Binomial
An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.Rationalizing the Denominator
A process to eliminate radicals from the bottom of a fraction by multiplying by a suitable expression.Fraction
A mathematical expression representing the division of one quantity by another.Square Root
A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often denoted with the symbol √.Expression
A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value.Equivalent Expressions
Different mathematical forms that have the same value for all variable assignments.Foil Method
A technique for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms.One-Term Denominator
A denominator consisting of a single term, such as just a radical or a number.