Rationalize Denominator definitions Flashcards

Rationalize Denominator definitions
  • Radical
    An expression involving a root, such as a square root, often represented with the radical symbol (√).
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, indicating the total number of equal parts in the whole.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing how many parts are being considered.
  • Rational Number
    A value that can be expressed as a ratio of two integers, with a nonzero denominator.
  • Perfect Square
    A number that is the product of an integer multiplied by itself, such as 9 or 16.
  • Conjugate
    A binomial formed by changing the sign between two terms, such as turning a + b into a - b.
  • Difference of Squares
    An expression of the form a² - b², which factors into (a + b)(a - b).
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, typically joined by addition or subtraction.
  • Rationalizing the Denominator
    A process to eliminate radicals from the bottom of a fraction by multiplying by a suitable expression.
  • Fraction
    A mathematical expression representing the division of one quantity by another.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often denoted with the symbol √.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value.
  • Equivalent Expressions
    Different mathematical forms that have the same value for all variable assignments.
  • Foil Method
    A technique for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms.
  • One-Term Denominator
    A denominator consisting of a single term, such as just a radical or a number.