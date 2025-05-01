Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle definitions Flashcards
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle definitions
Unit Circle
A circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric function values based on coordinates.Sine
A trigonometric function representing the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle at a given angle.Cosine
A trigonometric function representing the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle at a given angle.Tangent
A trigonometric function found by dividing the y-coordinate by the x-coordinate on the unit circle.Cosecant
A reciprocal trigonometric function equal to one divided by the y-coordinate on the unit circle.Secant
A reciprocal trigonometric function equal to one divided by the x-coordinate on the unit circle.Cotangent
A reciprocal trigonometric function equal to the x-coordinate divided by the y-coordinate on the unit circle.Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions
Functions obtained by taking the reciprocal of sine, cosine, and tangent, resulting in cosecant, secant, and cotangent.Angle
A measure, often in degrees or radians, that determines a point's position on the unit circle.Pi Over Six
A specific angle on the unit circle, equivalent to 30 degrees, often used in trigonometric examples.Pi Over Four
A specific angle on the unit circle, equivalent to 45 degrees, where x and y coordinates are equal.Reciprocal
A mathematical operation that inverts a value, such as flipping a fraction or taking one divided by a number.X Value
The horizontal coordinate of a point on the unit circle, representing the cosine of an angle.Y Value
The vertical coordinate of a point on the unit circle, representing the sine of an angle.