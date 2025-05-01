Skip to main content
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle definitions Flashcards

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle definitions
  • Unit Circle
    A circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric function values based on coordinates.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function representing the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle at a given angle.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function representing the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle at a given angle.
  • Tangent
    A trigonometric function found by dividing the y-coordinate by the x-coordinate on the unit circle.
  • Cosecant
    A reciprocal trigonometric function equal to one divided by the y-coordinate on the unit circle.
  • Secant
    A reciprocal trigonometric function equal to one divided by the x-coordinate on the unit circle.
  • Cotangent
    A reciprocal trigonometric function equal to the x-coordinate divided by the y-coordinate on the unit circle.
  • Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions
    Functions obtained by taking the reciprocal of sine, cosine, and tangent, resulting in cosecant, secant, and cotangent.
  • Angle
    A measure, often in degrees or radians, that determines a point's position on the unit circle.
  • Pi Over Six
    A specific angle on the unit circle, equivalent to 30 degrees, often used in trigonometric examples.
  • Pi Over Four
    A specific angle on the unit circle, equivalent to 45 degrees, where x and y coordinates are equal.
  • Reciprocal
    A mathematical operation that inverts a value, such as flipping a fraction or taking one divided by a number.
  • X Value
    The horizontal coordinate of a point on the unit circle, representing the cosine of an angle.
  • Y Value
    The vertical coordinate of a point on the unit circle, representing the sine of an angle.