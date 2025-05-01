Reference Angles definitions Flashcards
Reference Angles definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Reference Angle
Smallest positive angle formed between a given angle's terminal side and the nearest x-axis, always corresponding to a quadrant 1 angle.Unit Circle
A circle centered at the origin with radius 1, used to define trigonometric values for all angles.Quadrant
One of four sections of the coordinate plane, each determining the sign of trigonometric values.Coterminal Angle
Angles sharing the same terminal side, differing by full rotations of 360° or 2π radians.Terminal Side
The position of a ray after rotation from the initial side, used to determine angle placement.Initial Side
The starting position of a ray before rotation, typically along the positive x-axis.Sine
Trigonometric function representing the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle.Cosine
Trigonometric function representing the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle.Tangent
Trigonometric function found by dividing sine by cosine, or y-coordinate by x-coordinate.Radian
Angle measure based on arc length, where 2π radians equals a full circle.Sign Convention
Rule determining whether trigonometric values are positive or negative based on quadrant location.ASTC Mnemonic
Phrase 'All Students Take Calculus' used to remember which trigonometric functions are positive in each quadrant.Full Rotation
A complete turn around the circle, equal to 360 degrees or 2π radians.X-Axis
Horizontal axis in the coordinate plane, used as a reference for measuring angles.Y-Axis
Vertical axis in the coordinate plane, used to determine the sign of sine values.