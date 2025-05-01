Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions Flashcards
Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Radical
Mathematical symbol representing the root of a number or expression, such as a square root or cube root.Radicand
The value or expression located inside a radical symbol, whose root is being taken.Index
The small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root.Perfect Square
A number or expression that is the square of an integer or variable, allowing for exact square root extraction.Perfect Cube
A value that results from raising an integer or variable to the third power, enabling exact cube root extraction.Exponent
A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, often used to simplify radicals with variables.Product Rule for Radicals
Property allowing the radical of a product to be written as the product of separate radicals.Quotient Rule for Radicals
Property allowing the radical of a fraction to be written as the quotient of separate radicals.Like Radicals
Radical expressions with identical radicands and indexes, making them eligible for addition or subtraction.Unlike Radicals
Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, requiring simplification before combining.Simplified Radical Form
A radical expression in which all possible perfect powers have been extracted and no further simplification is possible.Variable
A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value, which can appear under a radical and be simplified using exponent rules.Fractional Radicand
A radicand that is a fraction, which can be split into separate radicals for numerator and denominator.Addition of Radicals
Operation combining like radicals by adding their coefficients, similar to combining like terms in algebra.Subtraction of Radicals
Operation combining like radicals by subtracting their coefficients, only possible when radicands and indexes match.