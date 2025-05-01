Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Solving Right Triangles definitions Flashcards

Solving Right Triangles definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Right Triangle
    A polygon with one 90-degree angle and two acute angles, often used to apply trigonometric relationships.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side in a right triangle, always opposite the right angle and essential for trigonometric ratios.
  • SOHCAHTOA
    A mnemonic device summarizing how sine, cosine, and tangent relate to side ratios in right triangles.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Tangent
    A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the adjacent side in a right triangle.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A formula stating that the sum of the squares of the two shorter sides equals the square of the hypotenuse.
  • Complementary Angles
    Two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees, a property of the non-right angles in a right triangle.
  • Inverse Function
    A mathematical operation used to determine an angle from a known trigonometric ratio.
  • Degree Mode
    A calculator setting ensuring trigonometric calculations are interpreted in degrees rather than radians.
  • Adjacent Side
    The side next to a given angle in a right triangle, but not the hypotenuse.
  • Opposite Side
    The side across from a given angle in a right triangle, used in trigonometric ratios.
  • Reference Angle
    The specific angle in a right triangle used as the basis for defining side relationships.
  • Trigonometric Equation
    An equation involving a trigonometric function set up to relate angles and side lengths in a triangle.
  • Special Right Triangle
    A right triangle with angles or side ratios that allow for quick solutions without general trigonometric methods.