Solving Right Triangles definitions Flashcards

Solving Right Triangles definitions
Solving Right Triangles definitions
Right Triangle
A polygon with one 90-degree angle and two acute angles, often used to apply trigonometric relationships.Hypotenuse
The longest side in a right triangle, always opposite the right angle and essential for trigonometric ratios.SOHCAHTOA
A mnemonic device summarizing how sine, cosine, and tangent relate to side ratios in right triangles.Sine
A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.Cosine
A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.Tangent
A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the adjacent side in a right triangle.Pythagorean Theorem
A formula stating that the sum of the squares of the two shorter sides equals the square of the hypotenuse.Complementary Angles
Two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees, a property of the non-right angles in a right triangle.Inverse Function
A mathematical operation used to determine an angle from a known trigonometric ratio.Degree Mode
A calculator setting ensuring trigonometric calculations are interpreted in degrees rather than radians.Adjacent Side
The side next to a given angle in a right triangle, but not the hypotenuse.Opposite Side
The side across from a given angle in a right triangle, used in trigonometric ratios.Reference Angle
The specific angle in a right triangle used as the basis for defining side relationships.Trigonometric Equation
An equation involving a trigonometric function set up to relate angles and side lengths in a triangle.Special Right Triangle
A right triangle with angles or side ratios that allow for quick solutions without general trigonometric methods.