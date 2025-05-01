Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities definitions Flashcards
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities definitions
Trigonometric Equation
An expression involving trigonometric functions set equal to a value, requiring solutions for angle values that satisfy the equality.Trigonometric Identity
A universally true relationship between trigonometric functions, used to simplify or transform equations.Pythagorean Identity
A fundamental relationship connecting the squares of sine, cosine, or tangent functions, often used to rewrite expressions.Double Angle Identity
A formula expressing a trigonometric function of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle.Even-Odd Identity
A property describing how trigonometric functions behave when their input is negated, distinguishing between even and odd functions.Unit Circle
A circle of radius one centered at the origin, providing reference values for trigonometric functions at key angles.General Solution
A formula that includes all possible angle values satisfying a trigonometric equation, often using a periodic term.Secant
A trigonometric function defined as the reciprocal of cosine, often appearing in equations requiring simplification.Tangent
A trigonometric function representing the ratio of sine to cosine, frequently used in solving equations.Sine
A trigonometric function giving the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle.Cosine
A trigonometric function giving the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle.Linear Trigonometric Equation
An equation involving a single trigonometric function of an angle, set equal to a constant, and solvable using the unit circle.Argument
The input value, typically an angle, for a trigonometric function, which can be manipulated using identities.Periodicity
A property of trigonometric functions where values repeat at regular intervals, crucial for finding all solutions.Angle
A measure, usually in radians or degrees, representing the rotation from the positive x-axis, central to trigonometric equations.