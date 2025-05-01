Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities definitions

Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities definitions
  • Trigonometric Equation
    An expression involving trigonometric functions set equal to a value, requiring solutions for angle values that satisfy the equality.
  • Trigonometric Identity
    A universally true relationship between trigonometric functions, used to simplify or transform equations.
  • Pythagorean Identity
    A fundamental relationship connecting the squares of sine, cosine, or tangent functions, often used to rewrite expressions.
  • Double Angle Identity
    A formula expressing a trigonometric function of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle.
  • Even-Odd Identity
    A property describing how trigonometric functions behave when their input is negated, distinguishing between even and odd functions.
  • Unit Circle
    A circle of radius one centered at the origin, providing reference values for trigonometric functions at key angles.
  • General Solution
    A formula that includes all possible angle values satisfying a trigonometric equation, often using a periodic term.
  • Secant
    A trigonometric function defined as the reciprocal of cosine, often appearing in equations requiring simplification.
  • Tangent
    A trigonometric function representing the ratio of sine to cosine, frequently used in solving equations.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function giving the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function giving the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle.
  • Linear Trigonometric Equation
    An equation involving a single trigonometric function of an angle, set equal to a constant, and solvable using the unit circle.
  • Argument
    The input value, typically an angle, for a trigonometric function, which can be manipulated using identities.
  • Periodicity
    A property of trigonometric functions where values repeat at regular intervals, crucial for finding all solutions.
  • Angle
    A measure, usually in radians or degrees, representing the rotation from the positive x-axis, central to trigonometric equations.