Special Right Triangles definitions Flashcards

Special Right Triangles definitions
  • 45-45-90 Triangle
    A right triangle with two equal legs and a hypotenuse equal to a leg multiplied by the square root of 2.
  • 30-60-90 Triangle
    A right triangle with side lengths in a fixed ratio: hypotenuse is twice the short leg, long leg is short leg times the square root of 3.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side in a right triangle, always opposite the right angle.
  • Leg
    One of the two sides in a right triangle that form the right angle.
  • Short Leg
    The smallest side in a 30-60-90 triangle, used as a reference for finding other sides.
  • Long Leg
    The side in a 30-60-90 triangle opposite the 60° angle, equal to the short leg times the square root of 3.
  • Square Root of 2
    A constant used to relate the legs and hypotenuse in a 45-45-90 triangle.
  • Square Root of 3
    A constant used to relate the short leg and long leg in a 30-60-90 triangle.
  • Trigonometric Function
    A mathematical ratio involving sides of a right triangle, such as sine, cosine, or tangent.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the hypotenuse.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse.
  • Tangent
    A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the adjacent side.
  • Reciprocal Identity
    A relationship where a trigonometric function is the inverse of another, such as sine and cosecant.
  • Cosecant
    The reciprocal of sine, calculated as hypotenuse divided by the side opposite the angle.
  • Secant
    The reciprocal of cosine, calculated as hypotenuse divided by the adjacent side.
  • Cotangent
    The reciprocal of tangent, calculated as adjacent side divided by the side opposite the angle.