Special Right Triangles definitions Flashcards

Special Right Triangles definitions
Special Right Triangles definitions
45-45-90 Triangle
A right triangle with two equal legs and a hypotenuse equal to a leg multiplied by the square root of 2.30-60-90 Triangle
A right triangle with side lengths in a fixed ratio: hypotenuse is twice the short leg, long leg is short leg times the square root of 3.Hypotenuse
The longest side in a right triangle, always opposite the right angle.Leg
One of the two sides in a right triangle that form the right angle.Short Leg
The smallest side in a 30-60-90 triangle, used as a reference for finding other sides.Long Leg
The side in a 30-60-90 triangle opposite the 60° angle, equal to the short leg times the square root of 3.Square Root of 2
A constant used to relate the legs and hypotenuse in a 45-45-90 triangle.Square Root of 3
A constant used to relate the short leg and long leg in a 30-60-90 triangle.Trigonometric Function
A mathematical ratio involving sides of a right triangle, such as sine, cosine, or tangent.Sine
A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the hypotenuse.Cosine
A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse.Tangent
A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the side opposite an angle to the adjacent side.Reciprocal Identity
A relationship where a trigonometric function is the inverse of another, such as sine and cosecant.Cosecant
The reciprocal of sine, calculated as hypotenuse divided by the side opposite the angle.Secant
The reciprocal of cosine, calculated as hypotenuse divided by the adjacent side.Cotangent
The reciprocal of tangent, calculated as adjacent side divided by the side opposite the angle.