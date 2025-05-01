Tangent Lines & Derivatives definitions Flashcards
Tangent Lines & Derivatives definitions
Tangent Line
A straight line that touches a curve at exactly one point, representing the instantaneous direction of the curve at that point.Secant Line
A straight line that intersects a curve at two distinct points, representing the average rate of change between those points.Point of Tangency
The specific location on a curve where a tangent line touches, corresponding to a single x-value of interest.Slope
A measure of steepness of a line, calculated as the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points.Limit
A mathematical concept describing the value a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point.Difference of Squares
An algebraic expression of the form a^2 - b^2, which factors into (a + b)(a - b).Derivative
A function that gives the slope of the tangent line to a curve at any point, representing instantaneous rate of change.Instantaneous Rate of Change
The rate at which a function changes at a single point, found using the slope of the tangent line.Average Rate of Change
The change in a function's value over an interval, calculated using the slope of a secant line.Point-Slope Form
An equation format for a line using a known point and the slope, typically written as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁).Prime Notation
A shorthand symbol (') used to denote the derivative of a function, such as f'(x).Limit Definition of Derivative
A formula expressing the derivative as the limit of the difference quotient as the interval approaches zero.Difference Quotient
An expression representing the average rate of change of a function over an interval, used in the definition of the derivative.Function Notation
A way to represent functions, typically written as f(x), indicating the output for a given input x.Factoring
An algebraic process of rewriting an expression as a product of its simpler components, often used to simplify limits.