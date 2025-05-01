The Number e definitions Flashcards
The Number e definitions
E
A mathematical constant approximately 2.71828, serving as the base for natural exponential functions and arising from continuous compounding.Exponential Function
A mathematical expression where a constant base is raised to a variable exponent, often modeling rapid growth or decay.Base
The fixed number in an exponential expression that is raised to a power, such as 2, 3, or e.Exponent
The variable or number indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.Pi
A mathematical constant approximately 3.1415, often compared to e due to its non-repeating decimal nature.Second Ln Function
A calculator feature used to compute values of e raised to a given power, typically accessed by pressing '2nd' then 'ln'.Graph
A visual representation of a function, showing the relationship between input values and their corresponding outputs.Transformation
A method for altering the position or shape of a graph, such as shifting, stretching, or reflecting.Compounding Interest
A financial process where interest is calculated on both the initial principal and accumulated interest, leading to exponential growth.Population Growth
A real-world phenomenon often modeled by exponential functions, describing how populations increase over time.Radioactive Decay
A process where unstable substances decrease in quantity over time, commonly modeled using exponential functions with base e.Half-life
The time required for a quantity to reduce to half its initial value, frequently associated with exponential decay.Continuous Compounding
A scenario where interest is added an infinite number of times per period, resulting in growth described by the constant e.Natural Exponential Function
A function with base e, commonly written as f(x) = e^x, modeling continuous growth or decay.Decimal Expansion
The non-terminating, non-repeating sequence of digits representing numbers like e and pi.