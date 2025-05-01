The Quadratic Formula definitions Flashcards
The Quadratic Formula definitions
Quadratic Formula
A universal equation for finding solutions to any quadratic equation, involving coefficients a, b, and c from the standard form.Standard Form
The arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c = 0, with all terms on one side and powers in descending order.Coefficient
A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic equation.Discriminant
The expression b² - 4ac found under the square root in the quadratic formula, used to determine the nature of solutions.Radical
The symbol and its contents under a square root, especially in the quadratic formula, affecting the type of solutions.Real Solution
A value of x that satisfies a quadratic equation and results from a non-negative discriminant.Imaginary Solution
A solution to a quadratic equation that arises when the discriminant is negative, involving the square root of a negative number.Algebra
The process of manipulating symbols and numbers to simplify and solve equations, especially after substituting values.Square Root
A mathematical operation that finds a number which, when multiplied by itself, gives the value under the radical.Descending Order
The arrangement of terms in an equation from highest to lowest power of the variable.Solution
A value or set of values for the variable that makes the quadratic equation true.Fraction
A numerical expression representing division, often appearing in quadratic formula solutions.Radical Expression
An expression containing a square root, often present in the solutions of quadratic equations.Whole Number
A non-negative integer that may appear as a solution to a quadratic equation when the discriminant is a perfect square.Sign
The positive or negative attribute of a number, crucial when identifying coefficients and calculating the discriminant.