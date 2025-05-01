The Quadratic Formula definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Quadratic Formula definitions
  • Quadratic Formula
    A universal equation for finding solutions to any quadratic equation, involving coefficients a, b, and c from the standard form.
  • Standard Form
    The arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c = 0, with all terms on one side and powers in descending order.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic equation.
  • Discriminant
    The expression b² - 4ac found under the square root in the quadratic formula, used to determine the nature of solutions.
  • Radical
    The symbol and its contents under a square root, especially in the quadratic formula, affecting the type of solutions.
  • Real Solution
    A value of x that satisfies a quadratic equation and results from a non-negative discriminant.
  • Imaginary Solution
    A solution to a quadratic equation that arises when the discriminant is negative, involving the square root of a negative number.
  • Algebra
    The process of manipulating symbols and numbers to simplify and solve equations, especially after substituting values.
  • Square Root
    A mathematical operation that finds a number which, when multiplied by itself, gives the value under the radical.
  • Descending Order
    The arrangement of terms in an equation from highest to lowest power of the variable.
  • Solution
    A value or set of values for the variable that makes the quadratic equation true.
  • Fraction
    A numerical expression representing division, often appearing in quadratic formula solutions.
  • Radical Expression
    An expression containing a square root, often present in the solutions of quadratic equations.
  • Whole Number
    A non-negative integer that may appear as a solution to a quadratic equation when the discriminant is a perfect square.
  • Sign
    The positive or negative attribute of a number, crucial when identifying coefficients and calculating the discriminant.