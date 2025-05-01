The Square Root Property definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Square Root Property definitions

The Square Root Property definitions
  • Quadratic Equation
    An algebraic statement set to zero, featuring a variable raised to the second power as its highest degree.
  • Factoring
    A method for solving equations by expressing them as a product of simpler expressions set equal to zero.
  • Square Root Property
    A technique for solving equations where a squared term is isolated and both positive and negative roots are considered.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c = 0, with coefficients a, b, and c.
  • Linear Term
    The part of a quadratic equation involving the variable to the first power, typically represented by bx.
  • Constant Term
    The fixed value in a quadratic equation, represented by c, with no variable attached.
  • Squared Expression
    A mathematical phrase where a variable or group is raised to the second power, such as (x + 1)².
  • Radical
    A symbol or expression indicating the root of a number, commonly seen as a square root in these equations.
  • Imaginary Unit
    A mathematical concept represented by i, defined as the square root of negative one.
  • Complex Root
    A solution to a quadratic equation involving both real and imaginary components.
  • Isolating the Squared Expression
    The process of rearranging an equation so that the squared term stands alone on one side.
  • Positive and Negative Square Root
    The principle that both the positive and negative values satisfy an equation involving a squared variable.
  • Solution
    A value or set of values for the variable that makes the equation true.
  • Fractional Solution
    An answer to a quadratic equation that is expressed as a ratio of two numbers.
  • Radical Solution
    A result that includes a root, such as a square root, often left in simplest radical form.