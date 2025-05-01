The Square Root Property definitions Flashcards
The Square Root Property definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Quadratic Equation
An algebraic statement set to zero, featuring a variable raised to the second power as its highest degree.Factoring
A method for solving equations by expressing them as a product of simpler expressions set equal to zero.Square Root Property
A technique for solving equations where a squared term is isolated and both positive and negative roots are considered.Standard Form
An arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c = 0, with coefficients a, b, and c.Linear Term
The part of a quadratic equation involving the variable to the first power, typically represented by bx.Constant Term
The fixed value in a quadratic equation, represented by c, with no variable attached.Squared Expression
A mathematical phrase where a variable or group is raised to the second power, such as (x + 1)².Radical
A symbol or expression indicating the root of a number, commonly seen as a square root in these equations.Imaginary Unit
A mathematical concept represented by i, defined as the square root of negative one.Complex Root
A solution to a quadratic equation involving both real and imaginary components.Isolating the Squared Expression
The process of rearranging an equation so that the squared term stands alone on one side.Positive and Negative Square Root
The principle that both the positive and negative values satisfy an equation involving a squared variable.Solution
A value or set of values for the variable that makes the equation true.Fractional Solution
An answer to a quadratic equation that is expressed as a ratio of two numbers.Radical Solution
A result that includes a root, such as a square root, often left in simplest radical form.