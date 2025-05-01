Two-Variable Equations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Two-Variable Equations definitions

Two-Variable Equations definitions
  • Two-Variable Equation
    Mathematical statement involving two unknowns, typically x and y, whose solutions are represented as ordered pairs on a coordinate plane.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers, usually written as (x, y), representing a point's location on a two-dimensional graph.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal x-axis and a vertical y-axis, used for graphing points and equations.
  • Solution Set
    The collection of all ordered pairs that satisfy a given two-variable equation.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of all solutions to an equation, typically shown as a line or curve on the coordinate plane.
  • Intercept
    A point where a graph crosses either the x-axis or y-axis, indicating a specific value for one variable when the other is zero.
  • X-Intercept
    The location on the x-axis where a graph crosses, always having a y-value of zero.
  • Y-Intercept
    The location on the y-axis where a graph crosses, always having an x-value of zero.
  • Table of Values
    An organized chart listing selected x-values and their corresponding y-values for a given equation.
  • Isolating a Variable
    The process of rearranging an equation so that one variable, often y, stands alone on one side.
  • Substitution
    The method of replacing variables in an equation with specific numerical values to check if the equation holds true.
  • One-Variable Equation
    An equation involving only a single unknown, whose solution is a single value represented on a number line.
  • Number Line
    A one-dimensional representation used to display solutions to equations with a single variable.
  • Infinite Solutions
    A situation where an equation with two variables has countless ordered pairs that satisfy it, forming a continuous graph.
  • Plotting Points
    The act of marking ordered pairs on a coordinate plane to visually represent solutions to an equation.