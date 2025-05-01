Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations definitions
  • System of Equations
    A set of two or more equations with the same variables, requiring solutions that satisfy all equations simultaneously.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation whose graph forms a straight line, typically involving variables raised only to the first power.
  • Solution
    An ordered pair that makes all equations in a system true when substituted for the variables.
  • Graphing Method
    A technique for solving systems by plotting equations and identifying intersection points as solutions.
  • Substitution Method
    A process where one variable is isolated in an equation and its expression is substituted into another equation.
  • Elimination Method
    A strategy involving adding or subtracting equations to remove one variable, often after adjusting coefficients.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, aligning variables and constants for systematic solving.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, crucial for aligning terms in elimination.
  • Consistent Independent System
    A system with exactly one solution, represented by intersecting lines at a single point.
  • Consistent Dependent System
    A system with infinitely many solutions, where all equations represent the same line.
  • Inconsistent System
    A system with no solution, typically shown by parallel lines that never intersect.
  • Intersection Point
    The coordinate where the graphs of equations in a system cross, representing the solution.
  • Parallel Lines
    Graphs of equations with identical slopes but different intercepts, indicating no shared solution.
  • True Statement
    A result from substituting values into equations where both sides are equal, confirming a solution.
  • False Statement
    A result from substituting values into equations where both sides are unequal, indicating no solution.