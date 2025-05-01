Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations definitions Flashcards
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations definitions
System of Equations
A set of two or more equations with the same variables, requiring solutions that satisfy all equations simultaneously.Linear Equation
An equation whose graph forms a straight line, typically involving variables raised only to the first power.Solution
An ordered pair that makes all equations in a system true when substituted for the variables.Graphing Method
A technique for solving systems by plotting equations and identifying intersection points as solutions.Substitution Method
A process where one variable is isolated in an equation and its expression is substituted into another equation.Elimination Method
A strategy involving adding or subtracting equations to remove one variable, often after adjusting coefficients.Standard Form
An arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, aligning variables and constants for systematic solving.Coefficient
A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, crucial for aligning terms in elimination.Consistent Independent System
A system with exactly one solution, represented by intersecting lines at a single point.Consistent Dependent System
A system with infinitely many solutions, where all equations represent the same line.Inconsistent System
A system with no solution, typically shown by parallel lines that never intersect.Intersection Point
The coordinate where the graphs of equations in a system cross, representing the solution.Parallel Lines
Graphs of equations with identical slopes but different intercepts, indicating no shared solution.True Statement
A result from substituting values into equations where both sides are equal, confirming a solution.False Statement
A result from substituting values into equations where both sides are unequal, indicating no solution.