Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions Flashcards
Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Polynomial Function
An expression with only positive whole number exponents, written as f(x), and always produces a smooth, continuous graph.Standard Form
A way of writing polynomials with terms in descending order of exponents, combining like terms for clarity.Leading Coefficient
The coefficient attached to the term with the highest exponent in a polynomial, crucial for determining end behavior.Degree
The highest exponent present in a polynomial, which influences the graph's shape and number of turning points.End Behavior
The direction a polynomial graph heads as x approaches positive or negative infinity, determined by degree and leading coefficient.Domain
The set of all real numbers for which a polynomial function is defined, always spanning from negative to positive infinity.Zero
A value of x where the polynomial equals zero, corresponding to an x-intercept on the graph.Multiplicity
The number of times a particular factor appears in a polynomial, affecting how the graph interacts with the x-axis at that zero.Turning Point
A location on the graph where the function changes direction from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.Local Maximum
A point on the graph higher than all nearby points, representing the top of a hill in the function's curve.Local Minimum
A point on the graph lower than all nearby points, representing the bottom of a valley in the function's curve.Smooth Curve
A graph feature of polynomials, indicating no sharp corners or cusps, ensuring a gentle, unbroken path.Continuous Graph
A property of polynomial graphs where there are no breaks, holes, or gaps throughout the domain.X-Intercept
A point where the graph crosses or touches the x-axis, found by solving f(x) = 0.