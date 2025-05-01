Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions Flashcards

Understanding Polynomial Functions definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Polynomial Function
    An expression with only positive whole number exponents, written as f(x), and always produces a smooth, continuous graph.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing polynomials with terms in descending order of exponents, combining like terms for clarity.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The coefficient attached to the term with the highest exponent in a polynomial, crucial for determining end behavior.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent present in a polynomial, which influences the graph's shape and number of turning points.
  • End Behavior
    The direction a polynomial graph heads as x approaches positive or negative infinity, determined by degree and leading coefficient.
  • Domain
    The set of all real numbers for which a polynomial function is defined, always spanning from negative to positive infinity.
  • Zero
    A value of x where the polynomial equals zero, corresponding to an x-intercept on the graph.
  • Multiplicity
    The number of times a particular factor appears in a polynomial, affecting how the graph interacts with the x-axis at that zero.
  • Turning Point
    A location on the graph where the function changes direction from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.
  • Local Maximum
    A point on the graph higher than all nearby points, representing the top of a hill in the function's curve.
  • Local Minimum
    A point on the graph lower than all nearby points, representing the bottom of a valley in the function's curve.
  • Smooth Curve
    A graph feature of polynomials, indicating no sharp corners or cusps, ensuring a gentle, unbroken path.
  • Continuous Graph
    A property of polynomial graphs where there are no breaks, holes, or gaps throughout the domain.
  • X-Intercept
    A point where the graph crosses or touches the x-axis, found by solving f(x) = 0.