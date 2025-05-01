Skip to main content
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation definitions Flashcards

1/16
  • Vector
    A quantity described by both magnitude and direction, often represented graphically as an arrow in a coordinate system.
  • Unit Vector
    A vector with a magnitude of 1, used to indicate direction without regard to length.
  • Scalar
    A quantity described only by magnitude, lacking any directional component.
  • I Notation
    A representation using the unit vector pointing in the x direction, often written as i hat.
  • J Notation
    A representation using the unit vector pointing in the y direction, often written as j hat.
  • Component Form
    A way to express a vector using its x and y values, typically as an ordered pair like (4, 3).
  • Magnitude
    The length or size of a vector, calculated using the square root of the sum of the squares of its components.
  • Direction
    The orientation of a vector in space, often indicated by the ratio of its components or by unit vectors.
  • I Hat
    The standard unit vector in the x direction, with a magnitude of 1.
  • J Hat
    The standard unit vector in the y direction, with a magnitude of 1.
  • Vector Addition
    The process of combining two or more vectors by adding their corresponding components.
  • Vector Subtraction
    The process of finding the difference between two vectors by subtracting their corresponding components.
  • Tip-to-Tail Method
    A graphical technique for adding vectors by placing the tail of one at the tip of another.
  • Resultant Vector
    The single vector obtained from adding or subtracting two or more vectors.
  • X Component
    The part of a vector that measures its influence along the horizontal axis.
  • Y Component
    The part of a vector that measures its influence along the vertical axis.