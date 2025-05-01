Unit Vectors and i & j Notation definitions Flashcards
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/16
Vector
A quantity described by both magnitude and direction, often represented graphically as an arrow in a coordinate system.Unit Vector
A vector with a magnitude of 1, used to indicate direction without regard to length.Scalar
A quantity described only by magnitude, lacking any directional component.I Notation
A representation using the unit vector pointing in the x direction, often written as i hat.J Notation
A representation using the unit vector pointing in the y direction, often written as j hat.Component Form
A way to express a vector using its x and y values, typically as an ordered pair like (4, 3).Magnitude
The length or size of a vector, calculated using the square root of the sum of the squares of its components.Direction
The orientation of a vector in space, often indicated by the ratio of its components or by unit vectors.I Hat
The standard unit vector in the x direction, with a magnitude of 1.J Hat
The standard unit vector in the y direction, with a magnitude of 1.Vector Addition
The process of combining two or more vectors by adding their corresponding components.Vector Subtraction
The process of finding the difference between two vectors by subtracting their corresponding components.Tip-to-Tail Method
A graphical technique for adding vectors by placing the tail of one at the tip of another.Resultant Vector
The single vector obtained from adding or subtracting two or more vectors.X Component
The part of a vector that measures its influence along the horizontal axis.Y Component
The part of a vector that measures its influence along the vertical axis.