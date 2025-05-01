Vectors in Component Form definitions Flashcards
Vectors in Component Form definitions
Vector
An object represented by an arrow in space, characterized by both magnitude and direction.Component Form
A representation using ordered pairs that indicate how far a vector extends in the x and y directions.Position Vector
A vector whose initial point is at the origin, showing displacement to a specific point.Initial Point
The starting location of a vector, from which its direction and length are measured.Terminal Point
The ending location of a vector, reached from the initial point by following the vector's direction and length.X Component
The horizontal part of a vector, indicating movement along the x-axis.Y Component
The vertical part of a vector, indicating movement along the y-axis.Magnitude
The total length of a vector, calculated as the square root of the sum of the squares of its components.Pythagorean Theorem
A formula relating the sides of a right triangle, used to determine the magnitude of a vector.Scalar
A real number used to multiply a vector, affecting its length but not its direction.Scalar Multiplication
An operation where each component of a vector is multiplied by a real number.Vector Addition
A process of combining two vectors by adding their corresponding components.Vector Subtraction
A process of finding the difference between two vectors by subtracting their corresponding components.Tip to Tail Method
A graphical technique for adding vectors by connecting the tip of one to the tail of another.Resultant Vector
The vector obtained from adding or subtracting two or more vectors, representing the combined effect.