Writing Parametric Equations definitions Flashcards
Writing Parametric Equations definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Parametric Equations
A pair of equations expressing x and y as functions of a third variable, often t, to describe a curve.Rectangular Equation
An equation involving only x and y, representing a curve in the Cartesian plane without a parameter.Parameter
An independent variable, typically denoted t, used to express both x and y in parametric equations.Domain Restriction
A limitation on the set of allowable values for a variable, often caused by square roots or even powers.Pythagorean Identity
The trigonometric relationship cos²(t) + sin²(t) = 1, used to parameterize circles and ellipses.Parameterization
The process of expressing a rectangular equation as a set of parametric equations using a chosen parameter.Ellipse
A curve described by an equation of the form ax² + by² = c, often parameterized with sine and cosine.Circle
A special case of an ellipse where the coefficients of x² and y² are equal, parameterized using trigonometric functions.Cosine Function
A trigonometric function commonly used in parameterizations to represent the x-component of circular or elliptical motion.Sine Function
A trigonometric function often used in parameterizations to represent the y-component of circular or elliptical motion.Elimination of Parameter
The process of removing the parameter from parametric equations to recover the original rectangular equation.Odd Power
An exponent such as 1 or 3, preferred in parameter choices to avoid domain issues with negative values.Even Power
An exponent such as 2 or 4, which can introduce domain restrictions when used in parameter choices.Function of t
An expression where a variable, such as x or y, is written in terms of the parameter t.Substitution
The act of replacing a variable in an equation with an equivalent expression, often used to derive y(t) from x(t).