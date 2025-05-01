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Popular student's questions
- Explain what the quality of earnings ratio measures and why a significant difference between net income and operating cash flows might be a concern for investors.
- Describe how FIFO, LIFO, and average cost methods work in a perpetual inventory system, and explain why the cost flow assumption does not have to match the physical flow of goods.
- List and explain the six principles of control activities in the COSO framework, and discuss how separation of duties helps prevent fraud within a company.
- What is the purpose of the post-closing trial balance, and which types of accounts remain after closing entries are made? Explain how retained earnings is affected during this process.
- Describe the steps involved in preparing a direct labor budget, including the key pieces of information needed, and explain how this budget connects to the production budget and the cash budget.
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