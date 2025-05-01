Which of the following is the smallest unit of language?
Which of the following statements is true about communication and language?
Which sentence best demonstrates the expression of intangible concepts in human language?
Which of the following best describes a fundamental characteristic of language?
What is the primary benefit of the exaggerated intonation and slower pace used by caregivers when speaking to infants?
Why is the conditioned head-turn method significant in understanding phoneme discrimination in infants?