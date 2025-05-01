Psychology
Which ethical consideration would prevent the Little Albert experiment from being conducted today?
A child develops a fear of swimming after nearly drowning. How can classical conditioning be used to help the child overcome this fear?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates stimulus generalization?
A person develops a fear of public speaking after a negative experience. How can classical conditioning be used to help them overcome this fear?
In the Little Albert experiment, what was the neutral stimulus before conditioning?
How did the neutral stimulus become a conditioned stimulus in the Little Albert experiment?
Which of the following is an example of stimulus generalization in the Little Albert experiment?